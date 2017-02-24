Poland grabs share of AAC-White crown with win over Niles

POLAND, OH (WKBN)-The Poland Boys grabbed a share of the AAC-White Tier crown Friday night as the Bulldogs topped Niles 70-55.

Poland shares the title with Edgewood, it is the Bulldogs 4th league championship in five years.

It was the Red Dragons getting out to a hot start however, going on a quick 10-2 run in the first quarter.

But Poland would battle back, earning a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, and a two-point lead at the half.

The Bulldogs were led by Dan Kramer who finished with 29 points and Braedon O’Shaughnessy with 17.

For Niles, Cyler Kane-Johnson led the way with 33 points.

Poland improves to 17-5 overall while Niles drops to 5-17.