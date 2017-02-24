Proposal to drop Ohio front license plate requirement fails

State Rep. Alicia Reece said front license plates cost taxpayers more money and serve as an excuse to pull people over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A proposal to drop the requirement that Ohio motorists have a front license plate on their vehicles failed to make it out of a state House committee.

Democratic state Rep. Alicia Reece had pushed for the change that wasn’t approved Thursday by the House Finance Subcommittee on Transportation. The committee did approve a proposal that makes the failure to display a front license plate a secondary offense if a vehicle is legally parked.

WCMH-TV in Columbus reported that Reece says front license plates cost taxpayers more money and serve as an excuse to pull people over, which she said cost Sam DuBose his life.

The black motorist was fatally shot in Cincinnati by a white university police officer who had pulled him over for a missing front plate in 2015.

