Storm Team 27: A stormy start to your Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Showers or Storms overnight into the morning. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and hail through early morning. It will be windy at times with temperatures falling into the 50’s. The risk for thunderstorms early Saturday with falling temperatures through the day. Rain showers will mix to snow showers by late afternoon and evening. It will be windy at times with gusts to 30mph or higher. Colder air expected Saturday night with snow showers or flurries. The best chance for snow will be in the snowbelt where less than 1 inch is expected. Better weather Sunday. Near normal temperatures in the upper 30’s. Warming a little early next week with showers. Turning colder again by late week with more snow showers.

Forecast

Saturday: Mosty cloudy. Rain or thunderstorms likely early. Rain mixing to snow showers late day. Falling temperatures. (100%)

High: 57 (Falling)

Saturday night: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Especially in the snowbelt. Less than 1”. Blustery. (605)

Low: 24

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 34

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for Snow Showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 28

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 24

