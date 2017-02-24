Storm Team 27: Partly sunny and warm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the Mid 70’s! The chance for showers or storms will increase toward early Saturday morning as a cold front sweeps toward the region. Some may be strong. Turning colder through Saturday afternoon with snowflakes back in the forecast by Saturday evening into Saturday night.
Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny. Gusty wind. Warm with some sun into the afternoon with only a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Better chance for storms into late Friday night and Saturday morning. (30%)
High: 76 – Record High: 67 set in 1961
Friday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms developing late. Some may be strong. (90%)
Low: 55
Saturday: Most cloudy. Rain or thunderstorms likely early. Rain mixing to snow showers late day. Falling temperatures. (100%)
High: 55 (Falling)
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 25
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 29
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 35
Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 39
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for Snow Showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 30
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 23
