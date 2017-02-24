Storm Team 27: Windy, record high mid 70’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the Mid 70’s! The chance for showers or storms will increase toward early Saturday morning as a cold front sweeps toward the region. Some may be strong. Turning colder through Saturday afternoon with snowflakes back in the forecast by Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny. Gusty wind.
High: 76 – Record High: 67 set in 1961

Friday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy.  Showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Some may be strong. (90%)
Low: 55

Saturday: Most cloudy. Rain or thunderstorms likely early. Rain mixing to snow showers late day. Falling temperatures. (100%)
High: 55 (Falling)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 35

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for Snow Showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 23

