Stow mayor takes heat for husband’s social media posts about President Trump

STOW, Ohio (WKBN) – STOW, Ohio – The mayor of Stow came under fire during a council meeting Thursday night over comments her husband has been making on social media.

According to WJW Fox 8, residents blasted Mayor Sara Kline for the posts.

In recent weeks, the mayor’s husband, Robert Kline, has posted several crude comments on Twitter in response to various tweets by President Trump. The tweets, highly critical of the president, are offensive to some people, and one was sexually explicit.

Initially, the mayor responded on Facebook that her husband has a right to express his political views and that he does not speak for her.

One of the residents said the city of Stow “became a disgrace” because of the Tweets.

Kline is a Democrat. The city council president, who is Republican, says although he does not condone the language in the postings, he believes it would be unfair to connect them to the mayor’s views.