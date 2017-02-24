United gets by Lisbon for win #13

United will face Tuslaw on Tuesday.

Published:
United Local Golden Eagles High School Basketball - Hanoverton, OH.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – United registered their third consecutive win following their 57-52 victory at Lisbon tonight. The Golden Eagles improve to 13-9 behind Kaden Smith’s 13 points. Jake Clark added 12 and sophomore Landon Baker tallied 10 for United.

The Blue Devils fell to 14-8 after losing two games in the past ten days by 5 points in each outing (Feb. 14 – Western Reserve, 59-54; Feb. 24 – United, 57-52). Colin Sweeney and Justin Sweeney scored 18 and 16 points respectively.

United will host Tuslaw on Tuesday in the opening round of the Salem District. Lisbon will welcome the winner of Sebring and Lowellville next Friday in the Sectional Championship of the Division IV Struthers District.

