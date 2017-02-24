Up and down flow of sap and temperature changing winter batch

The darker syrup has a more robust flavor while the lighter syrup has a more delicate flavor

By Published: Updated:
The mild winter is impacting maple syrup production.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Dave Hively and his family have been producing Maple Syrup for six generations at the Misty Maples Sugar House in Salem, but this year he says they are struggling to produce syrup because of the heat.

In Hively’s backyard is about four miles of tubing connected to taps on nearly 500 trees. The sap travels through the tree depending on the temperature. When its warmer, the sap travels up the tree and when it is cold, the sap travels back down into the roots.

Hively taps the trunk of the tree and collects sap as it travels to the roots, but the warmer weather is impacting that process and the look and flavor of the syrup. The warmer temperatures accelerate the bacteria growth that makes darker syrup.

The darker syrup has a more robust flavor while the lighter syrup has a more delicate flavor.

“We’ve got 325 gallons of syrup made now, which is about a third of what we want,” Hively said. “If it would have stayed cold like it should have in January and February, we would have made a lot more light.”

The bacteria that changes the color and flavor of the syrup is perfectly safe and some people prefer it. The syrup is boiled to 220 degrees before it is packaged.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s