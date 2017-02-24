Volunteers clean up Warren bike trail

Volunteers cleaned up litter Friday, as well as bags of trash that were dumped there

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you plan to hit the bike trail in Warren this spring, you may notice that things look a little nicer.

The Warren Family Mission and the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, along with Warren residents cleaned up the trail on Friday. They picked up trash along Laird Avenue and Youngstown Road.

Volunteers said it’s not just small pieces of litter, some people dump bags there as well.

Councilman John Brown said that’s how he wants people to see Warren.

“This is the face of the city for some people. They can drive from Ashtabula all the way to Canfield now, non-stop on their bicycles, and we want them to have a good thought when they come through Warren,” he said.

Brown said they decided to go out Friday because of the unseasonably-warm weather.

