WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren church on Oakdale Drive was the target of a burglary that caused about $10,000 in damages.

Copper pipes were taken from Covenant Presbyterian Church on Oakdale Drive.

Police are investigating, and no one has been charged at this time.

WKBN is gathering more information and will have a report on WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.