West Middlesex tops Eisenhower; advances to District Semis

The Big Reds will face the winner of Rocky Grove/Iroquois on Tuesday.

West Middlesex Big Red High School Basketball - West Middlesex, PA

OIL CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex advances to the District 10 Class AA Semifinal round by defeating Eisenhower, 50-32. After eliminating Union City seven days ago (76-52) in the first round, the Big Reds have won four straight.

Chase Staunch led Middlesex with 17 points by sinking 10 of 13 from the foul line. Marshall Murray and Zach Long both contributed 12 points apiece. For the game, West Middlesex made 17 of 26 from the free throw stripe.

Jayden Hayes took game-high honors for Eisenhower with 11.

West Middlesex will now face the winner of Iroquois and Rocky Grove on Tuesday.

