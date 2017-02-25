Accident on I-80 Westbound

The accident occured at mile-marker 237.

Truck accident I-80 - Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A jack-knifed tractor trailer has closed the left lane of Interstate 80 Westbound in Hubbard, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating the accident.

