Attorneys: Man accused of eating girlfriend not competent for trial

The man is charged with murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in the September 2014 slaying of a 46-year-old woman

By Published:
A southern Indiana man is accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body.
AP Photo

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body in 2014 say he’s not competent to stand trial.

The News and Tribune reports the defense lawyers this week filed a document saying Joseph Oberhansley can’t consult with them or understand court proceedings. They say he has “consistently appeared irrational and expressed bizarre thoughts at hearings.”

The 35-year-old Jeffersonville man is charged with murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in the September 2014 slaying of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton. He could be sentenced to death if convicted.

Oberhansley has repeatedly denied the allegations.

A March 8 hearing is planned where Oberhansley’s lawyers could discuss their concerns. A June trial was earlier scheduled but could be delayed.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s