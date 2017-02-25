Cleveland OK’d $13M in police misconduct suit settlements

The list includes a $6 million settlement of a lawsuit against the city filed by the family of Tamir Rice

This Nov. 26, 2014 file photo shows a still image taken from a surveillance video that was played at a news conference held by Cleveland Police. It shows Cleveland police officers arriving at Cudell Park on a report of a man with a gun. A judge has ruled that evidence exists to charge two police officers in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was holding a pellet gun outside a recreation center, Thursday, June 11, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland has agreed to pay more than $13.2 million in a little over two years to settle lawsuits over police misconduct.

The list of 26 cases compiled by Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2l3Mr0R ) includes a $6 million settlement of a lawsuit against the city filed by the family of Tamir Rice. The 12-year-old black boy was fatally shot by a white officer while playing with a pellet gun at a recreation center.

In the 26 months since the boy’s November 2014 death, the city has surpassed the estimated $8 million it paid to settle similar cases in the preceding decade.

A spokesman says the city’s court-mandated police reform helps reduce use of force that lead to lawsuits. The reform came after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the department.

