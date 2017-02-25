Hermitage flu shot drive-through takes less than 5 minutes

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Locals in Hermitage could get a free flu shot Saturday morning without having to get out of their car.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health worked with the Mercer County Emergency Services Committee to bring a free, drive-through flu shot clinic to McGonigle Ambulance from 9 a.m.-noon.

Organizers said this type of event is new, but effective.

“They’re probably only here tops five minutes,” said Dennis Fapore of the PA Department of Health. “And probably the largest portion of that time is filling out their consent form.”

Fapore also said events like this are great for the Department of Health and the Emergency Services Committee.

It lets them get used to working together, which they would have to do if there was ever an emergency situation, like a severe illness outbreak.