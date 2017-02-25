John “Jack” Anthony Gonda Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – John “Jack” Anthony Gonda, 78, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2017 at Bethany Village in Dayton, Ohio after an extended illness.

Jack was born in Youngstown on July 3, 1938, the son of John J. and Ann M. (Sinkovich) Gonda.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1956 where he was active in choir and theater.

Jack made his career in procurement, working more than 25 years with General Motors, Lordstown and retiring in 1992.

A devout Catholic, Jack was a very active member of St. Christine Parish, Youngstown. He sang in the choir and served as a dedicated volunteer.

Jack’s best roles were that of devoted husband and loving father.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Theresa E. (Pinter) Gonda. They were married in Youngstown on September 1, 1962. He also leaves behind his three children, their spouses and four grandchildren, John and Stacey (DeCrow) Gonda and son Benjamin, Findlay, Beth and Scott Schieber, son, William and daughter, Catherine, Granville and Amy and Chris Foster and son, Ryan, Bellbrook.

Besides his parents, Jack is preceded in death by a brother, Edward J. Gonda, who died as a toddler in 1935.

Family and friends may call on Monday, February 27 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road.

A funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28 at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home and 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Parish, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue with burial afterward at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Bethany Village c/o Graceworks Lutheran Services, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or www.graceworks.org/donate/donate-now/.



