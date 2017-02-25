Lisbon pulls out last second win over South Range

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Big time players make big time plays when the game is on the line. That was the case with Lisbon’s senior guard Karlee Pezzano in leading the third-seeded Blue Devils to a thrilling 65-63 last second victory over South Range Saturday afternoon in Division III girls tournament action.

With the sixth-seeded South Range Raiders leading by four points with only 52-seconds remaining in the game, Pezzano scored a basket with 39 ticks left. She then forced a turnover and converted two free throws with 29 seconds remaining to tie the game. And finally, she drew a foul with only 3 seconds left and nailed both free throws to win the game 65-63.

“I was nervous, but I knew I had to get my team to step it up,” Pezzano remarked. “I knew we could finish the game on top but I just had to stay calm and we did what we could. It turned out in our favor.”

“The turnover was big,” Raiders coach Tony Matisi admitted. “We’re up by two, we go to the line hoping to make a couple and we turn it over. We give them two shots to tie it. Pezzano is a hell of a player. It has been a pleasure for four years coaching against her. She is the nicest kid in the world. She deserves everything she gets.”

“You put the ball in your best players hands,” Blue Devils coach Jamie Entrikin said. “She’s a seventy percent free throw shooter. She has ice in her veins and she knocked them down.”

“When we get down, we don’t really say much,” Pezzano said about the Blue Devils team when they were down by four points. “Sometimes we shut down, but I think this game meant too much to us being the sectional championship.”

The Raiders, despite not having the services of standout player Maddie Durkin in the lineup, battled back after a slow start to the game. The Blue Devils jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter of play, and lead by as many as 14-points at the 2:40 mark of the second stanza. However, that is when the Raiders seemed to get into gear as they closed the half with a 9-0 run to make it a 5-point 32-27 deficit.

“We played Canfield last week, she (Durkin) went right to emergency after the game. Didn’t know what was wrong, but her gall bladder is ready to explode. She’s having surgery Tuesday,” Matisi said about Durkin not being able to play.

“We tried to be controlled,” Entrikin said. “We thought we could take advantage of them with our size especially with Maddie out. We prepared for her the last two days so it sort of changed up what we were going to do.”

“It was an uneasy feeling because of the way we let them get back into the game,” Entrikin admitted about the five-point advantage at halftime. “They were driving and picking up fouls and that was how they were able to get back into the game. If we’re not staying in front of them, were either getting tired or not moving our feet and it gave them confidence.”

The Raiders would connect on 12 of 16 shots from the charity line in the first half, and 20 of 26 in the game. They also hit on 9 of 18 from behind the arc in the game.

The Raiders would eventually tie the game with 3:53 remaining in the third quarter when Raiders guard Sam Patrone buried a three-pointer. However, the Devils would go on a 10-3 run to close the period, holding a 48-41 lead at the end of three-quarters of play. Autumn Oehlstrum connected on a mid-court shot as time expired to electrify the crowd and give the Devils momentum heading into the fourth quarter.

But the Raiders would not back down as they started the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run, taking their first lead of the contest at the 5:40 mark of the final frame on an Emily Kuper basket to make it 49-48 in the Raiders favor. The two teams would trade the lead four times before the Raiders Marliana Slabach would hit two free throws with just 52-seconds remaining to give them a 63-59 lead, setting up Pezzano’s last second heroics.

“You have to give South Range a lot of credit,” Entrikin remarked. “For them not to have their best player playing and for them to play the way they played just shows you the kind of coach coach Matisi is. He had them ready to go and they played with a lot of confidence and they got on that run in the second quarter and they just kept it going.”

“Those weren’t the same set of guard the first time we played them,” Entrikin explained after having beat South Range 64-62 in the season opener. “They beefed their schedule up in the second part of the year and it showed. If your not in their face they were hitting shots.”

Pezzano would lead the Blue Devils with 30 points in the game while the only other double-digit scorer the Devils was Alexa Bell with 13. Bell would also grab 5 rebounds with Oehlstrum and McKenzie Mason both hauling down 4.

With the victory, the Devils improve to 19-5 on the year and get to face the top-seeded Columbiana Clippers for a third matchup of the year between the two teams. The game will be played Wednesday night with tip-off scheduled at 7:45 pm at the Struthers Fieldhouse.

“We’ve had two good games against them,” Entrikin said. “The kids get excited to play them so it’s a good spot for us to go. I went down to that part of the bracket with them, I didn’t go up to the Ursuline side. I thought we played them well twice, let’s take a chance on a third one. We know what were getting when we play them. Ursuline and some of those other teams were not familiar with.”

The Raiders, who finish the season at 12-12 had three players top them in scoring as Bri Modic, Taylor Naples, and Slabach all tallied 14 points. Katie Yeagley grabbed 7 rebounds to lead the Raiders on the boards.