Lois M. (Davis) Gallagher Obituary

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Lois M. Gallagher, 55, who died Saturday evening, February 25, 2017 at Hospice House.

She was born August 11, 1961 in Youngstown, a daughter of Glen E. and Lois M. Starr Davis and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Gallagher, a 1979 graduate of Brookfield High School, received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Youngstown State University in 1995. She was a Registered Nurse for Northside Hospital for 12 years and previously had worked for the Cleveland Clinic. Lois was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, the Ohio Nurses Association and the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association. She enjoyed crafts, ceramics, crocheting and especially loved crocheting blankets for babies.

She leaves her mother, Lois Davis of Brookfield; a son, David Gallagher of Vienna; a daughter, Bridget Gallagher of Niles; two brothers, Glen Davis, Jr. and Gregory (Tammy) Davis both of Brookfield; three grandchildren, Rae Lynn, River and Axel and two special nephews, Donald and Christian.

Lois was preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 1 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and send condolences to the family.



