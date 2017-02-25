Police: Mass shooting in Howland injures at least 5

Police say it happened near Niles Cortland Road

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to radio traffic, a mass shooting occurred in Howland Saturday afternoon, injuring at least five people.

Police say it happened near Niles Cortland Road and a suspect is in custody.

WKBN has received calls saying the shooting occurred near the Waffle House and Perkins restaurants on Niles Cortland Road.

EMS crews are being called out all over the area and ambulances are heading towards Dawson Drive.

