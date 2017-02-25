Poverty, education and health care topics at ‘Take Back the Community’ event

Leaders and community members talked about "Taking Back the Community" Saturday at Villa's shop on Belmont Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KWBN) – Leaders and community members talked about “Taking Back the Community” Saturday at Villa’s shop on Belmont Avenue.

Topics included education, poverty, health care, and neighborhood unity.

The meeting was organized by Villa shop and other leaders who felt that there is a disconnect between leaders and the community.

“The conversation needs to be had so that people can start to have a collective conscience on things. As a community, we need to work together,” said Keland Logan, co-organizer.

Organizers say that events like this help bridge understanding between the community and local government.

