Storm Team 27: Freezing temperatures return

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast frost

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Tonight the snow showers will taper off. Lows will reach the mid 20s. Expect less than an inch of accumulation. Tomorrow highs will reach the upper 30s with a slight chance for an isolated flurry in the morning. By the afternoon we can expect to see some sunshine. Rain will return Monday afternoon with a warm up coming mid week. Temperatures will reach the 60s again Wednesday with rain likely most of the day. Then another cold front will move through and and the chance of snow will return Thursday and Friday.

Forecast

Today: Chance for scattered rain. Mixing to snow late day. Falling temperatures. (60%)
High: 56 (Falling)

Tonight: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Especially in the snowbelt. Less than 1”. Blustery. (40%)
Low: 24

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)
High: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 47 Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 35

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for Snow Showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 26

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 20

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s