Storm Team 27: Freezing temperatures return

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Tonight the snow showers will taper off. Lows will reach the mid 20s. Expect less than an inch of accumulation. Tomorrow highs will reach the upper 30s with a slight chance for an isolated flurry in the morning. By the afternoon we can expect to see some sunshine. Rain will return Monday afternoon with a warm up coming mid week. Temperatures will reach the 60s again Wednesday with rain likely most of the day. Then another cold front will move through and and the chance of snow will return Thursday and Friday.

Forecast

Today: Chance for scattered rain. Mixing to snow late day. Falling temperatures. (60%)

High: 56 (Falling)

Tonight: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Especially in the snowbelt. Less than 1”. Blustery. (40%)

Low: 24

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 35

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 53 Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for Snow Showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 26

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 20

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

