Storm Team 27: Turning colder for the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Rain showers will be likely early Saturday morning. They will become more scattered through the day. Temperatures will continue to drop through the day and the rain showers will mix to snow showers by late afternoon and evening. It will be windy at times with gusts to 30mph or higher. Much colder air is expected tonight with snow showers or flurries. The best chance for snow will be in the snowbelt where less than 1 inch is expected. Expect better weather on Sunday with partly sunny skies and temperatures back in the upper 30s.

Forecast

Today: Rain likely early. Scattered afternoon rain mixing to snow showers late day. Falling temperatures. (100%)

High: 56 (Falling)

Tonight: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Especially in the snowbelt. Less than 1”. Blustery. (40%)

Low: 24

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 35

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 53 Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for Snow Showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 26

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 20

