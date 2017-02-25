Video: Interview with Auto Parkit CEO about bringing jobs to Valley

Christopher Alan believes his project could bring up to 1,000 jobs to the Valley

By Published: Updated:
Auto Park It CEO Christopher Alan announces plans for the company's move to Warren, on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Auto Park It CEO Christopher Alan announces plans for the company's move to Warren, on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren native Christopher Alan plans on building his Auto Parkit units on the old Delphi Packard property in Warren.

He believes this could bring up to 1,000 jobs to the Valley.

Auto Parkit makes modular parking garages where traditional parking is not realistic.

Although Alan still plans on bringing part of his manufacturing operation to the plant in Warren, if it doesn’t work out he also bought land around the Warren area that could be an alternate site for the plant.

He began his business in Los Angeles.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s