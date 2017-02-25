Video: Interview with Auto Parkit CEO about bringing jobs to Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren native Christopher Alan plans on building his Auto Parkit units on the old Delphi Packard property in Warren.

He believes this could bring up to 1,000 jobs to the Valley.

Auto Parkit makes modular parking garages where traditional parking is not realistic.

Although Alan still plans on bringing part of his manufacturing operation to the plant in Warren, if it doesn’t work out he also bought land around the Warren area that could be an alternate site for the plant.

He began his business in Los Angeles.