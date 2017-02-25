World’s largest Christian retailer to close after 85 years

Family Christian is said to have impacted millions of people through its ministry initiatives

By Published:
Religion, Cross Generic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WKBN) – Family Christian, the world’s largest retailer of Christian-themed merchandise, announced Thursday it will close its doors after 85 years in business.

The decision came after the store’s consumer behavior changed and sales declined.

Family Christian is a non-profit business that employs more than 3,000 people and operates over 240 retail locations in 36 states.

Family Christian Ministries has provided humanitarian aid for more than 14 million orphans, widows and oppressed people across the globe.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s