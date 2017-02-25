Zallow has big day, YSU leads after Day 1

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Youngstown State men had a pair of second-place finishes on the first day of competition at the Horizon League Championships on Saturday at the WATTS.

After day one, YSU has 48 points and is ahead of Oakland which has 41 and Valparaiso has 37.

Finishing second for the Penguins were Ryan Sullivan in the 5,000-meter run and Mathew Monroe in the weight throw.

Having a strong day in qualifying was Chad Zallow who was the fastest qualifier in three events on the men’s side. Zallow had the best time in the 60m, 60m hurdles and 200m dash. In the 60m hurdles, he had a race of 7.74 seconds. In the 60m dash he had a speedy 6.77 seconds and in the 200m ran a race of 21.45 seconds.

Sullivan was in a battle with Oakland’s Bryce Stroede throughout the 5,000m race. On the final lap Stroede picked up the pace, but Sullivan hung tough and was able to hold off a charging group of five runners to claim the number two spot. Sullivan was second in the 5,000m run with a time of 14:36.60 while Alan Burns placed sixth.

Matthew Monroe placed second in the weight throw at the HL Championships with a toss of 16.78m. Monroe had an early throw of 16.73m before firing a best of 16.78m on his final attempt to finish behind Valparaiso’s Andrew Guzek.

Anthony Butler was third in the long jump with a leap of 7.11m while Isaac Agyemang was fourth at 7.08m.

Also advancing in the 60m dash were Lasander Washington and Carl Zallow. Advancing in the 60m hurdles was Caleb Lloyd and Tim Holzapfel. Moving on in the 200m dash was Josh Beaumont andBrendon Lucas.

C.J. Schumacher and Mike Navartil give the Penguins a pair in the finals of the 800m run.

After day one of the heptathlon three athletes are above 2,800 points as Agyemang has the lead with 2,873 and Holzapfel is second with 2,855 points.

In the final event of the day, the Penguins placed fourth in the DMR running a time of 10:09.99.

Sunday’s action gets underway at 9 a.m. with the high jump. Field events at 11 a.m. are the triple jump and the shot put. Running events start at 1 p.m.