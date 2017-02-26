1 victim named in Saturday night Howland shooting

Related Coverage Police: Man charged with murder in deadly mass Howland shooting

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a mass shooting occurred at a Howland home Saturday around 4:25 p.m., killing two people and sending three others to hospitals.

One of the victims who died has been named, Joshua Williams.

Nasser Hamad, 47, has been charged with aggravated murder and is being held in Trumbull County Jail.

