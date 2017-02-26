1 victim named in Saturday night Howland shooting

By Published:
joshua-williams

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a mass shooting occurred at a Howland home Saturday around 4:25 p.m., killing two people and sending three others to hospitals.

One of the victims who died has been named, Joshua Williams.

Nasser Hamad, 47, has been charged with aggravated murder and is being held in Trumbull County Jail.

WKBN will continue to cover the situation as it develops. Check back here for updates as they become available and make sure to watch WKBN First News This Morning for continued coverage.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s