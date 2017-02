KRON — American actor and director Bill Paxton has passed away due to surgery complications, according to a statement from his family.

Paxton was 61-years-old.

He leaves behind two children and his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury.

Paxton’s films include The Terminator, Weird Science, Aliens, Predator 2, True Lies, Apollo 13, Twister and Titanic.

He won an Emmy for “Hatfields and McCoys.”

At the time of his death he was on a CBS series, “Training Day.”