Charlene K. Waterman Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Charlene K. Waterman, 77, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on June 21, 1939 in Warren, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank and Erma (Nolan) Fiest.

Charlene retired from Packard Electric where she was employed for 35 years.

She was a member of Warren Nazarene Church and led her life loving Jesus.

Charlene married her late husband, Bert B. Waterman on November 20, 1965. They were married for 35 years before his passing on July 7, 2000.

She enjoyed being outside and doing yard work. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

Charlene is survived by her daughters, Monda Waterman, Karen Mathews and Erika Hall; grandchildren, Corey Beard, Marisa Mathews, Jacob Moore, Steven Mathews II and Blake Mathews; brother, Wilfred Fiest and a sister, Diane Sarnosky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert B. Waterman; parents; sister, Harriet Maccarone and brother, Kenneth Fiest.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.LaneFuneralHomes.com.



Order Flowers Here