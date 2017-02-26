Edsel Gorby Obituary

February 26, 2017 Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Edsel Gorby, age 88, passed away on February 26, 2017.

Edsel was born on March 3, 1928.

Services are currently pending.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.


