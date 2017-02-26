Esther “Tina” Macri Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Esther “Tina” Macri, 89, of Waldo Street, New Castle, died Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Golden Hill Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born August 15, 1927 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Peter and Ann (Campana) Ponzi.

She was married to the late Joseph A. Macri, Jr. who died October 3, 2015.

Mrs. Macri was an X-Ray Technician at St. Francis and Jameson Hospitals retiring after 48 years.

She was a former member of the Pennsylvania Society of X-Ray Technicians and the American Registry.

Mrs. Macri was a member of St. Vitus Church, St. Vitus Church Choir, Christian Mothers’ and the Church Festival Committee.

She is survived by four sons, Joseph A. Macri, III and his wife, Jamie of New Castle, David E. Macri of New Castle, Michael Macri and his wife, Marcia of Mars, Pennsylvania and Raymond Macri and his wife, Stacy of New Castle; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Louis Macri; two brothers, Peter and Sam Ponzi; two sisters, Mary Marino and Loretta McCollums and her grandson, Peter A. Macri.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral HomE, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Bill Siple of St. Vitus Church will be officiating.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery.

