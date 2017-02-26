Frances M. (Fiorino) Barna Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Frances M. Barna 91, of Warren, Ohio died Sunday evening, February 26, at the Hospice House in Poland after several months in Hospice care.

Frances was born the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Termine) Fiorino on February 7, 1926 in Warren, Ohio and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1943 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and been a quality inspector for General Electric Trumbull Lamp. She retired after 45 years.

She had most recently attended St. Joseph Catholic Church after being a member of Christ Our King Parish for many years prior to its closing.

She enjoyed bowling and golf.

Her husband, Gerald Barna, whom she married November 24, 1951, died November 21, 1994.

Her memories will be remembered and celebrated by those she leaves behind; two sons, John (Brenda) Barna of Braceville Township and Jerry Barna of Lordstown; a daughter, Laurie (Jim) Ambrose of Lordstown; a sister, Margaret Stankus of Lordstown; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary, Anne and Gen and also her brother, Joseph.

Memorial services will take place at a later date.

Material contributions may take the form of donations to the Hospice House C/O Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, (330)-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.



