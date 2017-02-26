Indians 2B Kipnis sidelined by rotator cuff injury

Published:
Cleveland Indians’ Jason Kipnis runs after hitting a two-run double off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has a strained rotator cuff and will stop throwing for a couple days.

Kipnis got a cortisone shot on Saturday, and manager Terry Francona says he should be “raring to go” when he resumes throwing.

The 29-year-old Kipnis hit .275 with 23 homers and 82 RBIs last season, helping Cleveland to the AL Central title. He added four more homers and eight RBIs in the playoffs as the Indians made it all the way to the World Series before losing to the Chicago Cubs in seven games.

Francona provided the update on Kipnis on Sunday.

