Jack Earl Craig Obituary

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Jack Earl Craig 73 of Goshen Township, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at his home.

He was born on October 21,1943 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Mark O and Katherine (Frantz) Craig.

He graduated from Western Reserve School District in 1961.

Jack worked at Elgers in maintenance for 37 years; as well as working on his farm.

He enjoyed fishing. Jack loved his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jack B Craig and his brother, Gary Craig.

Jack is survived by his wife, Jill M Craig; his daughter, Jeffri K (Melvin) Marshall; his grandchildren, Alicia M (Jonathan Shellenberger) Craig of Salem, Brandan L Craig of Salem and Shae M Marshall of Alliance; his great-granddaughter, Ava L Shellenberger and his sisters, Glenna Seeley of Kensingson and Karen S Medlin, of Ft Myers, Florida.

There will be no services or calling hours held.

Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremantion Services.



