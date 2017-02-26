Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Bartholic Suchonic Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Bartholic Suchonic, 66, of Bon Aire Avenue, New Castle, died Sunday, February 26, 2017 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born May 31, 1950 in Tarentum, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Jack and Mary Jean (Wagner) Bartholic.

She was married to John A. Suchonic on July 4, 1998, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Suchonic worked for PARK for many years and babysat most of her life.

She loved children and animals. She was a member of White Shrine, Eastern Star and the Rainbows and was a past Matron of Eastern Star.

She was also preceded in death by an infant brother.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Gary R. Crowe will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Butler.



Order Flowers Here