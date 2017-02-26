James W. Abicht Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – James W. Abicht passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

James was born September 12, 1950 in Akron, Ohio, to the late Frederick and Margie Abicht.

He graduated from Kenmore High School in 1968, placing in the top fifth of the class and went on to the University of Akron, where he was n the R.O.T.C. from 1968-1969 en route to earning a degree in Spanish.

He taught Spanish at Windam Exempted Village Schools form 1972-1974.

He is survived by sister, Coral (Eric) Fields, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Carole Abicht, South Carolina and Helen Abicht, of Akron, Ohio; in addition to several nieces and nephews and well loved pets, Margie and Freddie.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Abicht and Donald Abicht.

James W. Abicht’s career in public service began in 1976 as a community specialist for the then Warren-Trumbull Community Service Agency. Abicht was recognized by State evaluators for his development of a plan of operations for the Energy Crisis Assistance Program, rated as one of the best operated in the State of Ohio. From 1982-1985, Abicht served as the Deputy Director for the agency. Abicht took over as President/CEO in January 1985 with a staff of 42. Today, TCAP employs nearly 150 individuals and is governed by a 15-member Board of Directors. Throughout his time as President/CEO, Albicht continued to play a prominent role in Trumbull County, serving on 21 Civic Associations. One of his signature moments came in 1991 when he helped the agency regain direct operation of the Trumbull County Head Start Program. Another milestone came in 1988, when Abicht played a vital role in launching the Community Action Transportation Program (C.A.T.S.). Under the direction of Abicht, TCAP purchased, refurbished and relocated to 1230 Palmyra Road S.W. (Warren West Community Center) in 1993 and still resides there today. In 1999, the agency’s name changed from Warren-Trumbull County Service Agency (WTCSA) to Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP). During his tenure as President of TCAP, Abicht has helped the agency gain and maintain a source of pride and respect in the community, achieving extraordinary record of service to the residents of Trumbull County. TCAP staff is grateful to Abicht for having left the agency in admirable standing as he exits, making certain that the agency maintains its tireless dedication to service and will continue in the tradition of excellence that has long been its symbol because of the determinate efforts of Abicht throughout his 40 years of service.

Friends and family may call Thursday, March 3, 2017 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at McFarland & Son Funeral Home.

A service of remembrance will be held at the funeral home Friday, March 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will take place at Pineview Memorial Park.



