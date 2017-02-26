Joseph Gullion Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Joseph Gullion, 39, died Sunday, February 26, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on May 11, 1977 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Wayne and the late Janet Johnson Gullion.

Memories of Joseph will be carried on by his father, Wayne Gullion; brother, Scotty and sisters, Virginia, Penny and Dianna.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne and mother, Janet Gullion

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland and Son Funeral and Cremation Services Co, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621.



