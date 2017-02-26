Lillie B. (Murray) Taylor Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Lillie B. Taylor passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Select Specialty Hospital in Warren.

Lillie was born July 9, 1938 in Montgomery, Alabama, a daughter of the late Samson and Bennie Mae Jackson Murray.

A devoted mother to her family, Lillie was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and loved reading her Bible.

She enjoyed working in her yard but most of all she enjoyed family gatherings.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Elizabeth (Ariggle) Moore of Warren, Shirley Sims of Warren, Lillie Taylor of Warren and Annie (Jay) Davenport of Georgia; sons, Alexander Taylor of Warren and Marcell Taylor of Warren; sisters, Mary Ella Taylor of Warren, Katie Everhart of Atlanta, Georgia, Evelyn Murray of Warren and Johnnie Mae Murray of Warren; brothers, Sam Murray of Warren, Shed Murray of Warren, Samson (Janice) Murray of Warren, Larry Murray of Cleveland, John Murray of Alabama and James Murray of Japan; a daughter-in-law, Betty Taylor of Warren; her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; relatives and friends.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Worrie Lee Taylor, whom passed away November 1, 2015; a son, Johnny Taylor and brothers, William and Joe Murray.

Per Lillie’s request there are no services and cremation has taken place.

The family will receive friends at 1514 Highland Ave. SW on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

