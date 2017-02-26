Louann Ruth Miller Obituary

WAYLAND, Ohio – Louann Ruth Miller of Wayland, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, February 26, 2017 of natural causes.

On January 9, 1937, in Ravenna, Everett Chauncey and Elinor Mae (Lister) Thorpe were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Louann.

Louann married the love of her life, George Robert Miller, Sr. on December 24, 1985 and they enjoyed 15 years of marriage together before he passed away on March 11, 2000.

Louann had lived in the Wayland area all her life.

She was a member of the National Honor Society, P. Omega Pi and Phi Gamma Na while she attended Kent State University where she earned a BS in education.

She has been a high school and adult night school business teacher for Bohecker’s Business College for the past 40 years. Louann was also employed with Robinson Health and Wellness Center as an aqua arthritis instructor and pool guard for several years.

She was a member of the Wayland Community Church, a charter member of the Wayland Bridge Club, the Portage County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society and the VFW Auxiliary #3332 in Newton Falls, where she was past president and woman of the year.

Louann enjoyed reading, traveling, genealogy and swimming.

Memories of Louann will be carried on by her loving family; her son, Scott A. and Theresa Rossow of Wayland; her sisters, Linda and David Colley of Naples, Florida and Norma Thorpe of Canton and her stepdaughter, Marcella Pontias of Austintown.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Louann will be laid to rest next to her husband in Hawley Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may view this obituary online or to send condolences, to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



Order Flowers Here