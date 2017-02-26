Phillip F. Zugcic Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Joseph Rudjak, for Phillip F. Zugcic, 99, who passed away Sunday afternoon, February 26.

Phillip was born September 26, 1917, in Campbell, the son of Godfrey and Katherine Palajsa Zugcic.

Phillip served in the U.S. Army Aircorp during World War II.

He worked as a draftsman and machinist for various companies throughout the area.

Phillip was a parishioner of the Holy Apostles Parish at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 274 and the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge No. 185.

Phillip cherished the time he spent with his brothers, playing in a tamburitza band at weddings, clubs and other social gatherings around town during the 1940s and 1950s. Phillip loved all of his neighbors and friends and enjoyed keeping up on all current events.

He will always be remembered by his nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Peter and Joseph Zugcic and his sister, Pauline Rish.

The Zugcic family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, March 1 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.



