Police: Cleveland man assaulted, kidnapped 3 family members

Police in Willoughby arrested a man Saturday they say kidnapped and assaulted three of his family members.

Friday evening, Michael Ribaudo, 34, went to his 72-year-old father Leo Ribaudo’s home where he lured his father into the basement, assaulted him with chloroform and left him bound and gagged.

Ribaudo then left the house, lured his 65-year-old mother Elizabeth Fabry to the home, assaulted her, handcuffed her and tied her to a post in the basement.

He then left the house again, lured his 59-year-old aunt Janet Fabry to the home, assaulted her and handcuffed her to the post in the basement.

Janet Fabry was able to escape a short time later and called 911. Ribaudo then fled the scene before police arrived and treated the victims for injuries.

During an investigation, police searched Ribaudo’s apartment in Cleveland. The bomb squad was called in as a precaution and tenants in parts of his apartment building had to be evacuated.

Ribaudo was found sleeping in a car early Saturday morning in an Eastlake Walmart parking lot and arrested.

Police also suspect Ribaudo of being the man behind an incident at a Regal Cinemas last Monday.

A man went into the theater asking when the most people were at the theater and what the most popular movie is. Employees described the car he left in, which matched the description of the car Ribaudo was found in Saturday morning.

