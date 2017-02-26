Robin Rene Jobe Neff Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – On Sunday night, February 26, 2017, Robin Rene Jobe Neff peacefully slipped into Heaven following a long illness. Robin died at Heritage Valley Beaver just two days shy of her 60th birthday.

A daughter of Billy Eugene Jobe of Calcutta and the late Shirley Jobe Hammett, Robin was born in East Liverpool on February 28, 1957.

She was a 1975 graduate of Wellsville High School and remained in this area the rest of her life.

For years she had been associated with Mansion Health Care Center in Wellsville and later with Calcutta Health Care Center, primarily in administration. A natural-born caregiver, she was constantly concerned about the needs of others.

Her family was her world and she especially loved following their everyday activities as a dedicated and devoted mom and grandma.

In addition to her father, with whom she resided, Robin leaves behind her three children, Lacey Scarabino of East Liverpool, Joey Scarabino (Katie) of Erie, Pennsylvania and Michael Scarabino (Brooke) of East Liverpool. Robin cherished her six grandchildren, Kiarra, Lexis, Camille, Joey, Lilly, Drayk and countless family friends who affectionately referred to her as “Nunny”. Also surviving are three sisters, Lisa Buck (Craig) of Milwaukee, Billie Stoica (Michael) of Chester and Tracey Singh (Dr. Paramjit “Pammy”) of Cleveland; as well as a brother, Tim Jobe (Tara) of East Liverpool and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with the family at the Dawson Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 3. Pastor Kim Gadd of the House of Prayer will conduct a service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the service, family and friends will gather at the Dawson Family Center for a continued time of remembrance and fellowship.

