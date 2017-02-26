Sharon Fire Department takes time to de-stress with yoga

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Walnut Lodge Yoga donated 10 weeks of free yoga to Sharon Fire Department’s firefighters, who go twice a week.

Being a firefighter can be an intense job — running into burning buildings, not knowing what could happen.

For the Sharon Fire Department, yoga is an approach they’re taking to help decrease stress.

“I felt better, I was relaxed. Even though we work hard and we sweat, we also leave with that sense of ease,” said Fire Chief Robert Fiscus.

For Fiscus, all it took was one class for him to be sold on the idea.

“As we serve the public we have to be physically fit and also mentally fit,” Fiscus said.

The intensity that comes with being a firefighter is not just about the body, but the mind too.

“Control of the breath allows us to be in more intense situations and not lose control and not panic,” said yoga instructor Dan Whirl.

Doing yoga helps to strengthen the body and create a better posture, which in turn helps to control breathing.

“It teaches us how to control our mind and our body as we get into situations that are uncomfortable,” Whirl said.

Whirl has been doing yoga since he was a child. He’s been with Walnut Lodge for nine years.

He says yoga is another branch of training for the firefighters.

“Our goal here is to teach control of the body and of the mind,” Whirl said.