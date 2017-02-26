Shenango Valley Mall holds successful training session for local law enforcement

The goal was to make the training as realistic as possible

By Published:
The Shenango Valley Mall held an active-shooter training session Sunday morning from 6-10 a.m.

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango Valley Mall held an active-shooter training session Sunday morning from 6-10 a.m.

The Hermitage Police Department ran drills for an active-shooting situation at the mall and its surrounding areas.

The goal was to make the training as realistic as possible.

Actors played the shooter and victims, while others called emergency dispatchers to give information out.

The department was assisted by Mercer County Emergency Management and other local law and fire departments.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s