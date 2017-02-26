Shenango Valley Mall holds successful training session for local law enforcement

Related Coverage Active-shooter drill scheduled at Shenango Valley Mall

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango Valley Mall held an active-shooter training session Sunday morning from 6-10 a.m.

The Hermitage Police Department ran drills for an active-shooting situation at the mall and its surrounding areas.

The goal was to make the training as realistic as possible.

Actors played the shooter and victims, while others called emergency dispatchers to give information out.

The department was assisted by Mercer County Emergency Management and other local law and fire departments.