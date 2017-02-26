Storm Team 27: A cold Sunday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

The chance for a few snow showers or flurries will linger thins morning especially in the snowbelt. Through the day clouds will decrease and expect some sunshine into the afternoon.Temperatures will be seasonable with highs reaching the upper 30s this afternoon. Quiet and cold conditions are expected overnight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 30. The chance for rain showers will return for the start of the workweek. Mild temperatures will return too, with highs near 50 on Monday and climbing to the 60s on Wednesday.

Forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 38

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. Wintry mix possible early. (30%)

High: 48

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 36

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 63 Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 31 Low: 22

Saturday:Partly sunny.

High: 37 Low: 20

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance showers. (30%)

High: 48 Low: 28

