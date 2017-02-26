Storm Team 27: A seasonable Sunday

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
The chance for a few flurries will linger thins morning especially in the snowbelt. Through the day clouds will decrease and expect some sunshine into the afternoon.Temperatures will be seasonable with highs reaching the upper 30s this afternoon. Quiet and cold conditions are expected overnight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 30. The chance for rain showers will return for the start of the workweek. Mild temperatures will return too, with highs near 50 on Monday and climbing to the 60s on Wednesday.

Forecast

Today: Clouds decreasing. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. (20%)
High: 38

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. Wintry mix possible early. (30%)
High: 48

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 36

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 63 Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 31 Low: 22

Saturday:Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 20

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 28

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s