Storm Team 27: Chance of rain Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Tonight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s. Tomorrow there is a chance for rain by the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday expect scattered rain showers to move in by the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s. The greatest chance for rain will be Wednesday with highs in the 60s. There is also a chance for some thunder to move through with the stronger storms. By the end of the week there is a chance for snow back in the forecast with the most accumulation happening on Friday. Highs will dip back down into the 30s.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly Clear.

Low: 29

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain shower. (30% PM)

High: 49

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower (20%)

Low : 35

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 57

Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain Likely. (80%)

High: 63 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 31 Low: 22

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 37 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 48 Low: 32

