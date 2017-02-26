YSU men, women track and field teams win HL Indoor championship



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s track and field team won its second consecutive Horizon League Indoor Championship on Sunday at the WATTS, while the Penguins’ women’s team won their third Horizon League Indoor Track and Field Championship in the past four years.

“There were so many people stepping up all over,” head coach Brian Gorby said. “It feels good to win when it’s not easy.”

The YSU men finished with 188 points while Oakland finished second with 157 points and Milwaukee was third with 108 points. YSU women accumulated 183 points while Milwaukee was second with 140 and Oakland was third with 138.

Chad Zallow of Warren JFK had a banner day on Sunday winning the 60m dash, the 60m hurdles and the 200m dash. Ryan Booth of Mineral Ridge won the shot put, Arnaldo Morales of Struthers captured his first career high jump title while freshman Tim Holzapfel set a school-record in a winning the hepthathlon.

Zallow, who has turned heads all year, won the 60m hurdles with a record time of 7.61 seconds. It marks the fourth time this year that Zallow has clocked a time of 7.61 seconds.

“I’m pretty consistent,” Zallow, a sophomore, said. “That’s gonna give me a lot of momentum going into nationals, so I’m happy with that time.”

Zallow then notched a time of 6.77 seconds to win the 60m dash. The time was a Horizon League Championship record and marked the second straight year he won both the 60m dash and the 60m hurdles.

Zallow’s next race was the 200m dash and it was the closest race of them all. In the first heat, Oakland’s Nicholas Girodat posted a time of 21.51 seconds. Zallow just nipped him at the line in the second heat running a 21.50.

“My focus today was to just score as many points as possible and put my team in a good position to win it,” Zallow said.

Morales started the day on a high note for the Penguins winning his first career indoor high jump title. Morales cleared the bar on his second attempt at 2.08m to claim his first crown after placing second the previous two years.

Booth defended his Horizon League shot put title with a career-best throw of 18.40m.

Earning awards for their performances during the men’s meet included: Zallow (Outstanding Performer – Running Events), Brendon Lucas (Freshman Running Performer), Holzafpel (Freshman Field Events), Morales (Outstanding Performer – Field Events) and Brian Gorby (Coach of the Year). Zallow was also named the Alfreeda Goff Male Track Athlete of the Year.

Winning titles on Sunday for the Penguins women were Abby Jones (high jump), Jaynee Corbett (shot put), Taylor Thompkins (60m), Amber Eles (60m hurldes) and Taylor McDonald (200m).

Jones started the day off with an impressive effort in the high jump. She cleared 1.72m on her third attempt to set a new career high. She was just 0.01 meter shy of the school and Horizon League Championships record.

Corbett captured her second straight Horizon League Indoor Track and Field shot put title with a season-best throw of 14.91m.

Eles had a memorable day running a school-record time of 8.64 seconds in the 60m hurdles. It was her first Horizon League title.

“I was speechless,” Eles said. ” I just wanted to jump up and down and scream because I was so surprised and excited.”

In the 60m dash, the Penguins went first and second with Taylor Thompkins winning the race in a time of 7.62 seconds while Jaliyah Elliott was second with a time of 7.65 seconds. It was the third straight win in the event for the Penguins.

Earning league accolades were Elliott (Outstanding Freshman Runner), Chandler Killins (Outstanding Field Freshman), Corbett (Outstanding Performer – Field Events) and Brian Gorby was named the Coach of the Year. Corbett was also named the Alfreeda Goff Athlete of the Year for her performance throughout the season.

