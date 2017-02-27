Andrew C. Macko, Jr. Obituary

WEST SALEM TWP., Pennsylvania – Andrew C. Macko, Jr., age 64, of Garfield Ave., W. Salem Twp., passed away Monday evening, February 27, 2017 in the E.R. of UPMC Horizon Greenville, after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Mr. Macko was born in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on May 2, 1952 to Andrew C. Macko, Sr. and Lois M. (Shannon) Macko.

Andy was a 1970 graduate of Reynolds High School and for the past 30 years, he has been employed as the manager of the Majestic Grill in Greenville.

He was a 30 year member of Greenville Family Moose Center #276 and also held memberships with F.O.E. #805, B.P.O.E. #145 and Knights of Columbus Fitzmartin Council #1446.

Andy was an avid bowler for many years, enjoyed following NASCAR Racing and was a die hard Pittsburgh Steeler and Pirates fan.

Survivors include his father, Andrew C. Macko, Sr. and his wife, Flora of Greenville; a daughter, Melissa Macko and her husband, Steven Greenfield of Greenville; a son, Drew C. Macko and his companion, Tanya Allen, along with her son, Alexander, all of Pittsburgh; a sister, Candy Baskin of Greenville; two grandchildren, Cody and Danny Macko; a step-brother, Ted Krueger of Greenville; a step-sister, Lorie Lynn Bowman of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his wife, Judy Macko and his previous wife, Cynthia Robblee.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Judy Uber.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Moose Service of Remembrance provided by Greenville Family Moose Center #276 will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To view obituary visit loutzenhiserfuneralhomes.com.



