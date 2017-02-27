Dorothy Marie Zocolo Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Dorothy Marie Zocolo, age 88, of Salem, died at 4:00 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Altercare of Alliance.

She was born January 31, 1929 in Windham, Ohio, daughter of the late Ignatz and Mary (Chmielowiec) Grondeski.

She was a 1946 graduate of Berlin Center High School. Dorothy worked at the Electric Furnace Company for 23 years as a switchboard operator and was also the former owner/operator with her husband at the Zocolo Highlander Center for 20 years.

Dorothy was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church and the Salem V.F.W. Post 892 Auxiliary.

Her greatest joys in life were visiting with her children, their families and her siblings. Dorothy enjoyed bingo, playing cards, going to casinos and golfing.

Her husband, Albert C. Zocolo, whom she married June 18, 1949, preceded her in death January 14, 2000. Two brothers, Edward and Stanley Grondeski and a sister, Emily Hendrickson, also preceded her in death.

Survivors include three sons, Gary R. Zocolo of Cleveland, Thomas A. Zocolo of Boardman and Jack A. (Jacqui) Zocolo of Boardman; two daughters, Jill A. (Cindy Bashaw) Zocolo of Canton and Mary Z. (Rich) Ludwig of Jacksonville, North Carolina; two sisters, Cecelia Stanulonis of Gahanna and Lucy Young of Berlin Center; one brother, Walter Grondeski of Newton Falls and grandchildren, Thomas Zocolo, Jr., and Julia (Jaime) Rodriguez, Lindsey, Amanda, Sarah and Aadam Zocolo, Chloe and Dominic Zocolo, Andrew and Christopher Umeck, and Richie Ludwig and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady’s Purse, 935 E. State Street, Salem, Ohio 44460 or St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State Street, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Her obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.