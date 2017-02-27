‘Hero’ coach: Don’t forget 2012 Ohio school shooting tragedy

Former Chardon High School coach Frank Hall works elsewhere now but continues helping educators with emergency preparedness

FILE - In a Feb. 29, 2012 file photo, Helga Davies pauses after placing a basket of flowers at a memorial in front of Chardon High School in Chardon, Ohio, after the death of three students and the wounding of two others in a shooting. More than $400,000 in donations, grants and promises of services and equipment have been raised for a memorial park to honor the victims of the 2012 northeast Ohio school shooting. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) – The football coach who chased a shooter from an Ohio school five years ago and prayed with dying victims is uncomfortable with the attention he’s received and says people must remember it was a tragedy that killed three boys and paralyzed a fourth.

Former Chardon High School assistant coach Frank Hall works elsewhere now but continues helping educators with emergency preparedness through a nonprofit foundation.

The 43-year-old tells The Plain Dealer he still thinks about how he could’ve stopped the 17-year-old shooter and feels he let down the boys who died.

Others say he’s a hero. A real estate developer recently bought a house for Hall and his wife, who have ten children that were adopted or in their custody.

The shooter, T.J. Lane, is serving life in prison.

